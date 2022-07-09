People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to use water wisely as the temperatures soar.

Warm weather is expected for the next week with the mercury due to stay high for a number of days.

But with people seeking to cool down, Severn Trent is urging people to take practical steps to avoid wasting water.

Heather Hateley, water efficiency manager at Severn Trent, said:

“We always see a big jump in demand for water when the weather hots up, so with temperatures expected to climb in the coming days, we want to remind customers to use water wisely to make sure there’s enough for everyone to do the essential things like drinking, cooking, and cleaning. “With so many more people still working from home and the school holidays just over the horizon, loads of families are getting the paddling pools out and hooking up their hosepipes, sprinklers and pressure washers to get their gardens looking lovely. “It’s these activities that can cause such a jump in demand so we’re asking everyone to reuse water wherever possible.”

Steps such as using paddling pool water to keep the garden looking green, switching off the tap while brushing your teeth are among the steps Severn Trent say could help reduce usage.

Karen Gibbs, senior policy manager at the Consumer Council for Water, said: