A new vice president has been appointed at a Lichfield group.

Sue Power received her chain from the newly-appointed president of the Rotary Club of Lichfield St Chad, Paul Jones, this week.

After being with the club as an associate member for a number of years, she joined as a full member last year and has since taken part in a number of activities such as the Cathedral to Castle run and the Cars in the Park.

Sue will be the first woman to take on the vice president role in the group’s 42 year history.

A spokesperson said:

“This is nothing unusual for Sue as she was also the first female commanding officer at DMS Whittington when she took up that post in 2017. “As membership lead Sue is looking forward to welcoming more new members to the Rotary Club and perhaps even a few more ladies.” Rotary Club of Lichfield St Chad spokesperson

The group meets every Tuesday evening at the George Hotel. For more details on joining, call 01543 409702 or visit www.rotarylichfieldstchad.uk.