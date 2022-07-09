Plans for new outdoor cafe seating at a Lichfield supermarket have been given the green light.

The scheme will see the creation of external space at the Waitrose store on Stonneyland Drive.

It’s part of a number of changes that have been improved, including the installation of new doors to the cafe area and the introduction of click and collect parking spaces.

The scheme has been approved by planning chiefs at Lichfield District Council.

Full details about the proposals can be seen online.