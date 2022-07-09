Rai Kah Mercury will perform at a city centre venue as part of the Lichfield Festival.
The four-piece will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 15th July.
A spokesperson for the festival said:
“Rai Kah Mercury’s music is subtle, intense, soulful, bluesy and downright heavy at times.
“They are gaining traction in UK as a live act, having headlined Manchester, London, Oxford and sell-out shows in Birmingham, as well as evolving their studio sound with recent recording time in the Outer Hebrides.”Lichfield Festival spokesperson
Tickets are £8 and can be booked online.
