Rai Kah Mercury will perform at a city centre venue as part of the Lichfield Festival.

The four-piece will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 15th July.

A spokesperson for the festival said:

“Rai Kah Mercury’s music is subtle, intense, soulful, bluesy and downright heavy at times. “They are gaining traction in UK as a live act, having headlined Manchester, London, Oxford and sell-out shows in Birmingham, as well as evolving their studio sound with recent recording time in the Outer Hebrides.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £8 and can be booked online.