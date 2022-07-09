A schoolboy has seen his story recorded by broadcaster and writer Stephen Fry after winning a Lichfield Festival competition.

Nine-year-old James Peters, from Rugeley, wrote Endless Journeys, Endless Adventures for the contest to mark the 40th anniversary of the city arts event.

The story tells of a tin can dreaming of the things it might enjoy if is recycled.

James Peters

The youngster said:

“It’s so amazing to hear Stephen Fry reading my story – I couldn’t believe it. “I hope it makes people want to recycle more.” James Peters

The broadcaster agreed to bring the winning story to life after appearing at the very first festival in 1982 during his Cambridge Footlights days.

The video can be seen on Facebook.

Damian Thantrey, director of the Lichfield Festival said:

“James’s story stood out immediately when we read it – funny, engaging and with a clear ‘journey’. Not easy to do in such a short story. “He was a clear winner for our panel and we are all thrilled for him, and hugely grateful to Stephen Fry for supporting both Lichfield Festival and the young writers in this way.” Damian Thantrey

The Lichfield Festival runs until 17th July. Full details are available at www.lichfieldfestival.org.