Good weather has helped crews repair nearly 1,600 potholes and defects on roads across Staffordshire in the past month, highways bosses have said.

It comes after Staffordshire County Council committed an extra £15.5million to help fix an additional 9,000 potholes over the next 12 months.

A forecast of poor weather last month saw a planned two day closure to fix potholes on a stretch of road in Lichfield cancelled.

But Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport, said the repair programme across the county had stepped up due to the better conditions this month.

“The summer months are when our highway maintenance and repair programmes really get going. “Even despite some inclement weather recently, we have still managed to repair more than 1,500 defects on our road network, and will do similar and more over the next few months. “We will also be pulling out all the stops to carry out other repairs such as gully cleaning and surface dressing.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

People can find out which potholes have been fixed at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/potholes.

Cllr Williams said efforts were also taking place to find quicker ways to improve surfaces.

“We are always looking at ways we can speed up repairs and minimise disruption to Staffordshire motorists, so we are constantly looking at new technology to help us achieve our aims. “Our recent trial of the JCB Pothole Pro is a prime example of us looking at modern technology to see if it can benefit not only the county council, but also road users.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

