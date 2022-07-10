Cellist Steven Isserlis will help to bring the curtain down on the 40th anniversary of the Lichfield Festival with a show in the city.

He will perform work by Moscheles and Beethoven at Lichfield Cathedral on 17th July.

A spokesperson said:

“A regular visitor during the festival’s early years, Steven first appeared with us in 1988 to play a solo recital featuring two of the Bach Cello Suites in the Lady Chapel of the cathedral, returning in 1989 to play the Elgar Cello Concerto with the CBSO. “Acclaimed worldwide for his profound musicianship and technical mastery, Steven enjoys a uniquely varied career as a soloist, chamber musician, educator, author and broadcaster, appearing with the world’s leading orchestras and conductors, and giving recitals in major musical centres.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £25 and can be booked online.