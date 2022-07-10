Children are being invited to take part in a swimming festival in Lichfield.

The Inspired to Try event is being organises by Lichfield Swimming Club in partnership with Swim England.

Youngsters aged between seven and 12 who can swim 50 metres or more and are competent in three strikes are invited to take part in the festival at Friary Grange Leisure Centre at 5pm on 23rd July.

A spokesperson said:

“Come along and meet your local swimming club. Be inspired to take up our fantastic aquatic sports by getting involved in fun activities, relays and races throughout the session.” Lichfield Swimming Club spokesperson

People can register online.