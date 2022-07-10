Groups working to support victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence have been boosted by a funding pot of £471,000.

The money from the Staffordshire Commissioner’s Office (SCO) will be allocated each year for the next three years to five organisations:

Staffordshire Women’s Aid

Pathway

Catch 22

Victim Support

Savana

The funding will be used to provide two child sexual exploitation support workers, counselling staff, additional workers to support domestic abuse victims, and four independent domestic violence advisors.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“It is vital that victims of child sexual exploitation, sexual violence and domestic abuse are able to access effective support when they need it, to help them recover from the devastating impact of these crimes. “This funding will be shared among a number of organisations, providing a range of practical and emotional support and counselling in a way that is tailored to the needs of the individual.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

The funding covers the period until 31st March 2025.