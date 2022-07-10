Lichfield’s MP has confirmed who he will back in the battle to become the next Prime Minister.
The Conservatives will be looking for a new leader after the confirmation that Boris Johnson will step down.
The likes of Rishi Sunak, Grant Shapps, Sajid Javid and Nadim Zahawi have thrown their hats in the ring.
But Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant says his vote will go to Penny Mordaunt.
“I have known Penny since when she first became an MP 12 years ago and as the Government Pairing Whip – who organises who can take time off from voting and when – I was able to help her with her Royal Navy commission.
“She is feisty, full of fun, and like me, while socially liberal she is a staunch supporter of Brexit who firmly believes in the sovereignty and independence of the United Kingdom.
“Penny has shown herself to be a competent Government minister with a firm grasp of detail as well as being a highly skilled performer in the House of Commons Chamber.
“She has been in the cabinet as both Secretary of State for Defence and also for International Development, Minister for Women and Equalities, and is currently Minister for Trade Policy so she has a broad range of experience.
“Penny is also a Royal Navy Reserve Officer and has clear ideas on the economy and I believe is more than tough enough to stand up to Russia and to support Ukraine as Boris has done.
“She has my vote.”Michael Fabricant
Minister for Women and Equalities. I’d be keen to hear what she makes of your history of misogyny, then……
