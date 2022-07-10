Lichfield’s MP has confirmed who he will back in the battle to become the next Prime Minister.

The Conservatives will be looking for a new leader after the confirmation that Boris Johnson will step down.

The likes of Rishi Sunak, Grant Shapps, Sajid Javid and Nadim Zahawi have thrown their hats in the ring.

But Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant says his vote will go to Penny Mordaunt.