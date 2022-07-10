People are being invited to explore the garden at a Lichfield museum.
Herb Stories will take place at Erasmus Darwin House on 17th July.
A spokesperson said:
“It is an informal afternoon of discovery and conversation where you can touch, smell, identify and discuss over 100 different historic herbs which are growing in our award-winning garden.”Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson
Admission is free to the event, which takes place between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.
Our volunteers moderated 1280 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.