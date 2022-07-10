People are being invited to explore the garden at a Lichfield museum.

Herb Stories will take place at Erasmus Darwin House on 17th July.

A spokesperson said:

“It is an informal afternoon of discovery and conversation where you can touch, smell, identify and discuss over 100 different historic herbs which are growing in our award-winning garden.” Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson

Admission is free to the event, which takes place between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.