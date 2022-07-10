The show Walking to Jerusalem will be performed in Lichfield next week.

The story of a pilgrimage from London to Jerusalem is brought to life by playwright and actor Justin Butcher.

A spokesperson for the Lichfield Festival said:

“Along Roman roads and refugee routes, with occasional outbreaks of blisters, tear gas and desert spirituality, Butcher traces the perils, pratfalls and marvels of the path to Jerusalem.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets for the show at the Lichfield Guildhall on 15th July are available online.