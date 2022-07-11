Police are trying to find thieves who stole metal waste bins from businesses in Lichfield.

The five industrial waste containers were taken from Britannia Way and Europe Way overnight between 29th and 30th June.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall said:

“Offenders have driven a large truck on to the industrial estate and removed them in a matter of minutes. “Businesses are advised to roll the bins inside overnight if this is possible or to secure them to an immovable structure.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 180 of 30th June.