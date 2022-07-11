Council chiefs say they hope a new communications plan will see more people in Lichfield and Burntwood give their views on how taxpayer cash is spent.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet heard proposals for the Your Council, Your Budget 2023 – Have Your Say strategy.

It will form part of a consultation designed to understand local views on where money should be prioritised.

The council has set out a proposal it hopes will see different sections of the community engaging with the process.

“This year will see tailored communications going out to several key groups. “The communications plan will aim to achieve over 20,000 individual engagements. It will use digital and physical strategies to meet a wide audience.” Lichfield District Council budget consultation communications plan

At a meeting today (11th July), Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance, said he hoped the new strategy would make a difference.

“We have had some very good qualitative data in the past, although it’s difficult to argue they have been representative in terms of the response rate. “Hopefully the new communications plan will engage more people.” Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council

The report can be read on the Lichfield District Council website.