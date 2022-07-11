Chasetown FC’s pre-season continued with a friendly win at Heath Hayes.
The Scholars opened the scoring through Jimmy Sneekes, the only goal in a first half that included two drinks breaks due to the sweltering conditions.
Ben Lund headed home a Josh Mansell cross for 2-0 before Devante Ramsey made it three.
Lund added his second following a neat one-two, before Stan Bailey rounded off the scoring with a curling effort into the top corner.
Our volunteers moderated 1280 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.