Chasetown FC’s pre-season continued with a friendly win at Heath Hayes.

The Scholars opened the scoring through Jimmy Sneekes, the only goal in a first half that included two drinks breaks due to the sweltering conditions.

Ben Lund headed home a Josh Mansell cross for 2-0 before Devante Ramsey made it three.

Lund added his second following a neat one-two, before Stan Bailey rounded off the scoring with a curling effort into the top corner.