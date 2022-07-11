Health bosses are asking Lichfield and Burntwood residents to look out for vulnerable neighbours during the heatwave this week.
Older people can be more vulnerable to dehydration and can lead to increased but unnecessary hospital admissions.
Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones, chief medical officer for Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, explained:
“There are lots of changes that occur as we age that increase our risk of dehydration.
“Some older people have a decreased sensation of thirst. Diabetes, dementia, problems with eyesight, a fear of falling or difficulty swallowing can also contribute to older people becoming dehydrated. Some medications also mean you need to take extra liquid.
“I would ask anyone who has contact with older people during the hot weather to try and make sure they have easy access to fluids, like a jug of water nearby, and that they are drinking regularly.
“Dehydration is a common contributor to ill health and admissions to hospital for older people but it is preventable.”Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones
