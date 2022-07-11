A Lib Dem councillor says he will not back a “totally inappropriate” increase on allowances of more than 10%.

An independent remuneration panel has put forward the recommendation which is expected to be discussed at a Lichfield District Council meeting this week.

If approved, it would see the current basic allowance rate of £4,298 a year rise to £4,734, while some special responsibility allowances for those holding senior posts would also go up.

Cllr Paul Ray, who represents the Chadsmead ward, has joined independent members Cllr Joanne Grange and Cllr Alastair Little in saying he would not back the recommendation.

“I will not be voting to support this increase and the other proposed increases. “At a time when the Government is suggesting public sector pay awards at 3% or 4% and the council’s finances are under pressure these increases are totally inappropriate – and I will not be supporting them.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

The panel said that the increase could have been even higher had it backed calls from some of those who put forward representations suggesting councillors should receive enough to live on.

Cllr Ray said elected representatives needed to recognise the situation facing many residents when considering whether to back the changes to allowances or not.