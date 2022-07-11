People are being urged not to cool off by swimming unsupervised in open water as temperatures soar across the region.

County council chiefs are warning Staffordshire residents that sites such as Chasewater can contain hidden hazards beneath the surface.

The mercury is expected to head into the thirties today and tomorrow, leading a heat health alert being issued across the country.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“I understand people wanting to cool off by going for a swim, but plunging into open water is completely different to swimming in a safe, controlled pool and can be very dangerous, even for experienced swimmers. “No matter how warm the day, large bodies of water stay very cold and that can cause cold water shock, which can lead to a sudden loss of consciousness.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Swimmers in lakes and reservoirs are also at risk from becoming entangled in underwater weeds or being caught out by unseen currents and other dangers, such as sudden increases in depth.