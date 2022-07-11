A production of The Wind in the Willows will be performed outdoors as part of the Lichfield Festival.

Paperback Theatre are bringing their adaptation to Lichfield Cathedral School gardens on Saturday (16th July).

A spokesperson said:

“This raucous, fast-paced adventure is full of silliness, songs and car chases that will be both hilarious and touching in equal measure.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Ticket information is available online.