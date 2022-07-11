Street food traders say they hope a crowdfunding campaign to help cover the costs of a permanent base in Lichfield will go off with a banger.

Reiss Seymour and Zerline Long founded Vausages in 2018 and have been selling their vegan hot dogs and other products at markets and festivals across the UK.

But the pair are now hoping to expand and create a vegan diner and sausage factory in Lichfield.

Reiss, who was 21 when he started the business, said:

“As we are now outgrowing our small home kitchen, we’re hoping to take things to the next level by launching this campaign wheresupporters will be able to place pre-orders for our first line of products that will be fulfilled once we open the factory. “The concept draws inspiration from microbreweries and street food warehouses around the UK, fusing them into an industrial unit that will provide a community space for plant-hungry foodies in the area, as well as enabling the production of our products for nationwide distribution.” Reiss Seymour

People can find out more about the efforts to raise £25,000 for the project on the Vausages online fundraising page.