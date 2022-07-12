The rise of artificial intelligence will be in the spotlight at a talk in Lichfield.

Dr Nira Chamberlain will discuss how mathematics is helping to provide answers on how AI can be prevented from taking over the world.

A spokesperson for the Lichfield Festival said:

“Dr Nira is one of the world’s leading mathematicians. He was appointed President of the Institute of Mathematics in 2020 and, in 2018, was the winner of the Big Internet Math Off title for the ‘world’s most interesting mathematician’. “Amongst his many media appearances, he has recently been a guest of Radio 4’s The Life Scientific, discussing how mathematical models can solve real-life problems.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

How to Stop an AI Apocalypse is at The Hub at St Mary’s on Saturday (16th July). Tickets are £14 and can be booked online.