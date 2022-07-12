A Burntwood-based childcare business has been named as one of the top places to be an apprentice.

Busy Bees was named in the top 20 of the 2022 Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers list.

The company has more than 950 apprentices working across its 350 nurseries in the UK.

Charlotte Hutchings, chief people officer at Busy Bees, said:

“We are so proud that Busy Bees has been recognised as one of the top 100 apprenticeship employers. “We’re still on the hunt for more apprentices to join our growing family and play a pivotal role in providing children with a strong education foundation. “Our apprenticeship programme is an integral part of our training, ensuring our apprentices have the opportunity to be rewarded with a market-leading salary and the chance to continue acquiring new skills and qualifications throughout their career. “Our ambition is to continue future proofing the early years sector by investing in homegrown talent.” Charlotte Hutchings, Busy Bees

Apprentices at Busy Bees have the chance to work towards a Level 3 qualification in Childcare and Education, while also gaining practical experience in creating a happy and safe environment in which children can play and learn.

More details about the apprenticeship scheme are available on the Busy Bees website.