A Burntwood teenager is celebrating after having her first book published.
Kayleigh Richardson, 16, has penned Remember Me, a dystopian thriller set in the 1800s.
The Erasmus Darwin Academy student is now seeing her book stocked in a range of outlets across the country.
She told Lichfield Live:
“When I was 13 I wrote buy first novel, but it was rejected. So I tried again and wrote another when I was 14.
“I submitted it when I was 15 and have now had it put into print by Olympia Publishers.
“I’m very grateful to have sold more copies than I could have expected.”Kayleigh Richardson
She said she hoped to be able to inspire other young people in the area.
“I’m hoping to go on and complete my A-Levels having just finished my GCSEs.
“My aim is to show young people that they can achieve their dreams, despite things that get thrown at them – it’s always possible.”Kayleigh Richardson
The book is available to purchase at outlets including Amazon, WHSmith and other outlets. It can also be purchased via the publisher here.
Congratulations Kayleigh. That is a fantastic achievement and well deserved after your hard work and determination. I have known your Dad for many years and the family are so proud of your determination to succeed. We wish you every success for the future as you further your education and continue to write for us all to enjoy.
Great to read about successes of local authors, especially those who can sit down and write a whole novel (or two) – and at that age, too! Very impressive! Well done.
