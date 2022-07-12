A Burntwood teenager is celebrating after having her first book published.

Kayleigh Richardson, 16, has penned Remember Me, a dystopian thriller set in the 1800s.

The Erasmus Darwin Academy student is now seeing her book stocked in a range of outlets across the country.

She told Lichfield Live:

“When I was 13 I wrote buy first novel, but it was rejected. So I tried again and wrote another when I was 14. “I submitted it when I was 15 and have now had it put into print by Olympia Publishers. “I’m very grateful to have sold more copies than I could have expected.” Kayleigh Richardson

She said she hoped to be able to inspire other young people in the area.

“I’m hoping to go on and complete my A-Levels having just finished my GCSEs. “My aim is to show young people that they can achieve their dreams, despite things that get thrown at them – it’s always possible.” Kayleigh Richardson

The book is available to purchase at outlets including Amazon, WHSmith and other outlets. It can also be purchased via the publisher here.