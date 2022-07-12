Children in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to take part in a summer reading challenge.

Thousands of youngsters are expected to sign up to the initiative which has been launched by Staffordshire County Council.

This year’s theme is Gadgeteers, with children aged two to 11 able to collect stickers along their reading journey, with a medal and certificate when they complete their challenge of reading any six books.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The summer reading challenge is one of our favourite campaigns of the year – it not only helps to keep children entertained and reading over the summer but is also really important in supporting their overall literacy and language skills. “This year’s theme is Gadgeteers and promises a whole host of science related fun. We know from previous challenges that children who take part get a real boost in their confidence and self-esteem. This makes them more enthusiastic about reading, and then ready for learning when they return to school in September. “I’d definitely urge families to drop into their local library, sign up for the challenge and see what other great activities are available.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The summer reading challenge is free to take part in and will run throughout the school holidays.

For more details visit the Staffordshire County Council website.