A Lichfield hotel has applied for planning permission to retain a marquee.

Bosses at Swinfen Hall Hotel say the structure is used for weddings and other functions.

A planning statement said the addition was part of plans to allow the business to “fulfil its potential”.

“The hotel building itself is not large enough to accommodate larger events – these are required to enable Swinfen Hall Hotel to function effectively and to run as a viable business. “The recently approved masterplan [which includes the expansion of the hotel] along with this marquee are part of a package of proposals by the new owners of the hotel to ensure Swinfen Hall can fulfil its potential as one of the premier hotel and events venues in the Midlands.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.