Local authorities need to collaborate with communities rather than merely consult them, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.

Cllr Doug Pullen made his comments in an article written for the Local Government Chronicle.

The Conservative group leader said the move to viewing residents as consumers had seen councils becoming “increasingly detached from the impact their decisions had”.

“We’ve got an ever-distant decision-making process, misguided budget setting and a largely disengaged electorate at a local level. “We all know there is something far better – and have seen resident-led organisations running services, involving those affected by decisions, targeting resources far more effectively than the state ever could while addressing the real, rather than perceived, needs of our communities. “Grass-roots organisations are, at best, left alone to progress, but are usually hindered by poor processes, fighting over defined budgetary pots, apathy from elected politicians and, crucially, a lack of formal standing when it comes to engaging with local government. “That’s why we need a Community Power Act to reverse this trend and put power back where it belongs.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Pullen said trust and a change in how councils work with communities was the key for local government going forward, insisting they should “stop consulting communities and start collaborating with them”.