People in Lichfield are being asked to report nuisance bike and moped riders.
Officers say they have already received a number of calls about riders without helmets weaving in and out of traffic and using pavements.
PCSO Alyx Hart said:
“We are collating information and also looking for CCTV opportunities in the area where the nuisance is being caused to help identify the suspects causing the issues.
“If you witness any nuisance bikes or mopeds in your area or have any information that could help please do not hesitate to contact us via 101.”PCSO Alyx Hart, Staffordshire Police
They should look at Sankeys Corner, there are always young lads on bikes screaming through there with no helmets on. Camera’s on lights? Obviously not.
The speed which these riders go down Curborough Road is crazy……it’s a 20 MPH zone you idiots.
These youngsters on Off Road bikes are a total menace to Society. Reported several times, without Helmets doing Wheelies in Chase Rd. On and Off Pavements. Let’s pray there are no fatal accidents
Surely their parents must know they are out and about illegally.NO response from Police.
