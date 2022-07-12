People in Lichfield are being asked to report nuisance bike and moped riders.

Officers say they have already received a number of calls about riders without helmets weaving in and out of traffic and using pavements.

PCSO Alyx Hart said:

“We are collating information and also looking for CCTV opportunities in the area where the nuisance is being caused to help identify the suspects causing the issues.

“If you witness any nuisance bikes or mopeds in your area or have any information that could help please do not hesitate to contact us via 101.”

