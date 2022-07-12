A London-based musical trio will entertain Lichfield Festival audiences in a concert in the city.

Trio Mazzolini will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 17th July.

Jack Greed, Yurie Lee and Harry Rylance will perform as part of the festival’s young artist series.

A spokesperson said:

“Following on from their superb 2021 festival debut, the trio return with a programme featuring Haydn, Schoenberg Verklärte Nacht and the sublime Amy Beach Piano Trio.” Lichfield Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £14 and can be booked online.