Members of Lichfield District Council have voted not to implement a recommended 10.1% increase in their allowances.

An independent remuneration panel had proposed the hike, which would have seen standard payments to all 47 elected members rise from £4,298 a year to £4,734.

The recommendations also included increases to special responsibility allowances and other areas, such as the amount civic leaders can claim.

But a vote at a meeting of the local authority saw councillors vote against implementing the proposals of the panel.

Cllr Joanne Grange, independent representative for Chadsmead ward, said:

“I’m delighted that councillors voted against giving themselves a 10.1% pay rise – it was not unanimous, but enough. “It was the right thing to do.” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

Labour’s Cllr Dave Robertson said he was shocked that almost a fifth of councillors had voted in favour of the increase.

“By my count nine councillors voted for a 10.1% pay rise for councillors, despite dozens of Lichfield District Council staff not being paid the real living wage. “It was not enough to make the increase pass, fortunately – but seriously, nine votes?” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council

Lib Dem member Cllr Paul Ray said he was “baffled” by members who had backed the increase in the unnamed vote.