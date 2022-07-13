Councillors have been told they should have held a named vote on whether or not increase their allowances.

Lichfield District Council’s members decided to reject a recommendation by an independent remuneration panel to put up their payment by 10.1%.

A number of councillors spoke in favour of accepting the increase from £4,298 a year to £4,734, despite the motion to reject the increase being proposed and seconded by the the leaders of the controlling Conservative group and the Labour opposition respectively.

But while video of the meeting shows some members who supported the raise, no named vote was held.

Cllr Darren Ennis, Labour representative for Chasetown, said he did not support the increase, but believed those who backed it should be prepared to publicly stand by their views.

“If you’re not ashamed of it why not put your name to it? “It isn’t about naming and shaming, its about representing your area and putting your name down to say that’s what your residents would want.” Cllr Darren Ennis, Lichfield District Council

But Cllr Richard Cox, Conservative member for Armitage with Handsacre, said that despite also not backing the increase, he did not feel it right that fingers were pointed.

“I don’t believe it should be about name and shame – it’s about being honest with your own conscience. “I don’t think I can support a named vote, because that is not what we are here to do – we are here to debate. “To try and call out members is not necessarily the right answer.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

The named vote did not go ahead after 50% of councillors did not support it and the Labour opposition group leader, Cllr Steve Norman, did not take up an opportunity to call for one