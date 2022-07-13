Thousands of young people are expected to take part in a summer activities programme when it blasts off later this month.

A list of sessions for Space 2022 – which runs from 25th July to 26th August – is now online with more being added daily.

The programme brings together public, voluntary and private sector organisations to provide activities aimed at boosting health and wellbeing as well as reducing levels of anti-social behaviour during the school holidays.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“Space clearly makes a difference, providing memorable experiences for many while diverting some away from potential involvement in low-level crime and anti-social behaviour. “The activities provide an opportunity for Staffordshire Police and partners to engage with young people who may be going through a difficult time to help nurture, support and develop them and this is why I have committed to Space running for a further three years. “Activities are now available to book online and I am looking forward to calling into some sessions to see the scheme in action. “ Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

Details fo sessions and how to book them are available at www.staffordshirespace.uk.