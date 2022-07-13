Members of Lichfield District Council should have been given an increase of more than 10% in their basic allowances to “reflect the value” they add to the lives of residents, a Conservative councillor has said.
An independent remuneration panel had proposed the hike, which would have seen payments to all 47 elected members rise from £4,298 a year to £4,734, as well as bumping up the amount paid to those holding additional roles.
The recommendation was rejected after a vote at a meeting of the local authority yesterday (12th July).
But Cllr Ashley Yeates, member for Mease Valley, said the increase would have reflected the commitment given my councillors across the district.
“I know the time, hard work and devotion that goes in and is sometimes overlooked, but it’s also appreciated by many residents.
“While we get an allowance, we are all still aware the cost of living is constantly rising, no more so than now – so any help towards our costs is very welcome.
“One councillor told me they attend over 20 parish council meetings each year – that’s a lot of petrol for which we don’t get expenses. And this is just one cost.
“This is the kind of commitment all of our councillors give.
“I’m grateful this report recommends our allowances should be adjusted to reflect the value we add to residents’ lives in this district.”Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council
But Cllr Joanne Grange, independent member for Chadsmead, told the meeting any increase would be inappropriate given the challenges facing residents.
“I think the point about parish councils is a red herring – it has nothing to do with this council.
“We are in a cost of living crisis. We know food bank usage is going through the roof and residents are struggling to pay their fuel bills.
“To even think about raising our allowances at this time is just wrong.
“We should not even be having this debate.”Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council
The only thing you’ve added to my life Cllr. Yeates is a blue plastic bag, which wasn’t wanted and was certainly not value for money. Well done to those councillors that rejected the proposed increase.
But Cllr Grange did not support Labour’s proposal to freeze Council Tax earlier this year.
To be fair to councillor Yeates I believe he was only making the point that district councillors who represent a rural area are expected to attend parish council meetings – and that could be two or three different Parish Councils, possibly taking up to three hours each time plus follow up actions – which is not part of the consideration but adds to the workload.
It was not a red herring – just information. A red herring is where you say no increase should be discussed when it is a Council’s duty to respond to an independent report that it has to receive evry few years.
You are spot on Cllr Norman – I didn’t support the proposal to freeze council tax because we could all see that inflation was going to put more pressure on council finances. Equally I didn’t support the increase.
I’m delighted that Cllr Norman pays so much attention to what I say though and feels the need to comment on my words and not those councillors who wanted to increase their allowances. Maybe he’s be better focusing on those people who oppose his stance?
Councillors don’t often attend our parish council meetings and don’t even bother to send their apology. By the way parish councillors get no help towards their expenses.
@ Steve Norman agree with the comments regarding discussion, that is how democracy works, not just shouting the matter down and saying that it should not be discussed because I don’t personally agree nah, nah, nah, fingers in ears, stamp feet. Challenge, debate and disagreement is part of what politics is all about. This does seem to show a lack of ability to work in a colligate manner with those who you don’t agree with and a desire to demand things all you own way.
Regarding Ashley Yates perhaps if the authority was unitary his former role would have been a de-facto a full time role which may have allowed for better oversight and management of the recycling changes, which was a big project for 5 districts and clearly stretched the resources of LDC.
In terms of parish council’s IMHO that just reflects the excessive number of tiers of government.
All a bit dim politically though bringing the review in the 4th year of a 4 year term but I guess the Conservatives have reversed out of it by voting against, so it is a non issue now.
Our parish council don’t see a Councillor very often. They also don’t always send their apology. Parish councillors don’t recieve any remuneration , so they have to pay their own expenses.
Debate in the chamber is to what matter to the running of the Cll not what we should be paid. I find it disturbing the bevate in our pay lasted longer than that of what every resident pays in Cll tax .
Cllr Yeates give your head a wobble man. You brought in the blue bag fiasco, we are recycling much less cardboard now.
You’ve added zero value to our household.
Typical greedy money-led Tory. And not an effective one to boot.
And am surprised at Cllr Norman’s ire at Cllr Grange here, she’s spot on.
One again, Joanne Grange is spot on.
