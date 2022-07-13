Members of Lichfield District Council should have been given an increase of more than 10% in their basic allowances to “reflect the value” they add to the lives of residents, a Conservative councillor has said.

An independent remuneration panel had proposed the hike, which would have seen payments to all 47 elected members rise from £4,298 a year to £4,734, as well as bumping up the amount paid to those holding additional roles.

The recommendation was rejected after a vote at a meeting of the local authority yesterday (12th July).

But Cllr Ashley Yeates, member for Mease Valley, said the increase would have reflected the commitment given my councillors across the district.

“I know the time, hard work and devotion that goes in and is sometimes overlooked, but it’s also appreciated by many residents. “While we get an allowance, we are all still aware the cost of living is constantly rising, no more so than now – so any help towards our costs is very welcome. “One councillor told me they attend over 20 parish council meetings each year – that’s a lot of petrol for which we don’t get expenses. And this is just one cost. “This is the kind of commitment all of our councillors give. “I’m grateful this report recommends our allowances should be adjusted to reflect the value we add to residents’ lives in this district.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

But Cllr Joanne Grange, independent member for Chadsmead, told the meeting any increase would be inappropriate given the challenges facing residents.