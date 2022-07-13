A Lichfield restaurant is hosting a charity dinner.

The Boat Inn’s Liam Dillon has teamed up with fellow Staffordshire chef Matt Davies for the event in aid of Hospitality Action.

The charity supports those who work or have worked in the hospitality industry and helps with challenges such as physical illness, mental health, family problems and addiction.

Matt Davies and Liam Dillon

Liam said:

“Chef Matt is the ‘godfather’ of the Midlands food scene – I have enormous respect for what he has done in the industry. “Now not being able to be in the kitchen, he is still pushing to make a difference and I admire him for this. “I’m fully supportive of his charity work, which helped him so much in an extremely difficult time. “It’s going to be another great event and it’s a privilege that Matt wants to hold the event at The Boat Inn.” Liam Dillon

The restaurant is donating £25 per guest to the charity as well as hosting a fundraising auction.

Matt said:

“I know just how tough it can be to navigate a career in hospitality after a life changing incident. “I’m a proud ambassador of Hospitality Action, which offers vital assistance to those in the industry. “I can’t wait to get back in the kitchen with Liam for what is set to be a really special night.” Matt Davies

Tickets £60 and can be booked by calling 01543 361692.