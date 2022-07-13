Health leaders are urging people across Staffordshire to “take sensible precautions” as the number of Covid cases rises.

Across the county there are currently 242.5 people per 100,000 with coronavirus – a figure above the regional average.

Residents are being asked to help reduce the risk of spreading infection, by taking steps such as meeting others outdoors or in well-ventilated settings.

People who test positive for Covid-19 or develop the main symptoms are also urged to stay at home and avoid contact with others.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health and integrated care, Cllr Paul Northcott, said:

“The rise in cases is a stark reminder that Covid has not gone away and residents should continue to follow the latest Covid-19 safety advice including washing your hands regularly, meeting others outdoors, keeping rooms well ventilated and staying up to date with your vaccinations. “We must all play our part in keeping infection rates down to protect ourselves and others. This way, we can enjoy the summer holiday safely, while protecting our most vulnerable residents.” Cllr Paul Northcott, Staffordshire County Council

More information on accessing a Covid-19 vaccine is available at www.nhs.uk/coronavirusvaccine.