Soap stars will be among the cast for the 70th anniversary tour of The Mousetrap when it comes to the Lichfield Garrick.

Todd Carry, Gwyneth Strong and John Altman will appear on the city stage between27th March and 1st April 2023.

They will be housed by Joelle Dyson, Laurence Pears, Elliot Clay, Essie Barrow and Joseph Reed for the touring production.

A spokesperson said:

“The genre-defining murder mystery from Agatha Christie will visit more than 70 venues across the country, including all cities to which it originally played 70 years ago, plus many more.”

For more details visit MousetrapOnTour.co.uk or the Lichfield Garrick website.