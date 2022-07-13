More than 3,200 households across Lichfield have requested an additional recycling bag, it has been revealed.

The roll-out of the new dual waste collection system by Lichfield District Council – which sees households separate card and paper from their blue bins – came under fire after it emerged some of those distributed were a third smaller than they should have been.

An answer to a question posed by Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group, at a meeting of the local authority revealed that a number of homes in the area had already sought an extra bag.

Cabinet member Cllr Liz Little said:

“As of 8th July we had received a total of 3,228 additional bag requests, which is 7% of Lichfield households and we have delivered 2,386 in Lichfield which represents delivery of 74% of the bags requested. Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Norman said he was keen to understand how the issues with the roll-out had been impacting local families.

“While I am able to manage with one small blue bag for recycling paper, card and

cardboard – even though it is only a 57 litre one – I am aware that for families with children, even those who were lucky enough to receive a correct size 80 litre bag, this may still not be adequate.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Lax said the council was working to roll out more bags where they were needed.