Drivers are being urged to stay vigilant after a car was stolen without the keys in Lichfield.

The white Range Rover was taken from Oak Way at around 1am on Monday (11th July).

It was then seen driving off in the direction of Lichfield Trent Valley station.

Police believe keyless relay devices are being used by thieves to take vehicles.

Inspector Karen Green, of the Lichfield Local Policing Team, said:

“I would urge anyone who has a keyless vehicle to invest in a Faraday pouch to protect themselves and their property. “All vehicle owners should be vigilant to any suspicious activity in and around their communities and report any concerns to police.” Inspector Karen Green, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 149 of 11th July.