People are being invited to join celebrations to mark the Queen’s Baton Relay passing through Lichfield and Burntwood.

It will visit the district on 20th July on route to Birmingham for the start of the Commonwealth Games.

Celebrations events are planned for Chasewater and Beacon Park, featuring pop-up taster sessions for people to try.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for leisure, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“The journey of The Queen’s Baton Relay through Lichfield district is a truly momentous occasion. “Come along and join in the fun on the day at our celebration festivals at Beacon Park and Chasewater Country Park and soak up the atmosphere in anticipation of the Commonwealth Games.” Cllr Andy Smith

The Beacon Park event will run from 11am to 1pm features activities such as soft archery, PANNA, soft javelin, tennis, mini hurdles, new age bowls and spikeball. The baton is expected at around 12noon.

Perry, the Commonwealth Games mascot, will be at Chasewater Country Park celebration running from 1pm to 3.30pm.

The Baton is expected around 2pm and there will be taster session in soft archery, boccia, spikeball, soft javelin, badminton, netball and pickleball.

There is no need to register to attend either event.