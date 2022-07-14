An ambulance chief has said he will not allow the service in the West Midlands to collapse despite fears it could be at breaking point by next month.

There have been reports of patients facing lengthy waits for ambulances, while delays in transferring people to hospital have added to the pressure for West Midlands Ambulance Service, which has been at the highest alert level for a number of months.

In May concerns were raised that the service could “collapse” in August, with not enough resources to respond to emergencies.

The issue was raised at Staffordshire County Council health scrutiny committee meeting on Monday (11th July).

Committee chairman Cllr Jeremy Pert told the session:

“Some members may be aware of a statement from West Midlands Ambulance Service that services would be stretched past breaking point by the middle of August 2022. “But I have sought assurance from West Midlands Ambulance Service on whether services will still be available going forwards post-middle of August for our residents.” Cllr Jeremy Pert, Staffordshire County Council

A statement from West Midlands Ambulance Service’s chief executive Anthony Marsh to the meeting said: