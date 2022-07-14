Conservative councillors have clashed over the issue of allowances for members of Lichfield District Council.

Members voted against an independent remuneration panels recommendations to increase payments by 10.1% for all 47 elected representatives.

But the issue divided opinion among some councillors, with Cllr Alan White questioning Cllr Samuel Tapper after he spoke against the increase.

Cllr Tapper, who represents the Chasetown ward, said:

“The prevailing sense I got while reading the panel’s report it was do we seriously need this money? Does anyone in this chamber truly need the money? “While the material nature [of the increase] is small, the message it sends is clear. “I disagree that refusing the increase is in some way disingenuous towards the public. “It’s that sense of public duty – we do not get into this job for money. “If we expect our residents to tighten belts we should stand side by side with them and do the same. It is simply not necessary and to take the money would be disingenuous.” Cllr Samuel Tapper, Lichfield District Council

But Cllr Alan White, member for Whittington and Streethay, who abstained from the vote, told the meeting his Conservative colleague had not backed his words up with actions.

“It is a possibility for all councillors to choose not to take elements of their allowances if they feel it is inappropriate to do so. “I do find it a little hard to take from Cllr Tapper, who in 20/21 had £4298.04 in basic allowance and £183.79 in special responsibility allowance.. “It appears, Cllr Tapper, that despite your virtuousness in the chamber you are not quite as virtuous when it comes to the actuality of not taking the allowance to which you are entitled.” Cllr Alan White, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Tapper said he had not suggested councillors should not receive payment, rather that the increase was not appropriate.

“I’m not arguing against councillor remuneration – at no point did I say we should not receive it, in fact it is necessary to do our role. I do not want finances to be a barrier to entry to politics. “What I’m arguing against is the report suggesting changes. I don’t think it should be raised and I do not apologise for that.” Cllr Samuel Tapper, Lichfield District Council

Labour’s Cllr Colin Ball – who also spoke against the increase – told the meeting Cllr White’s comments were not appropriate.