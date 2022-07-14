A councillor who backed calls for allowances to go up said there is rarely a good time to increase them.

Members of Lichfield District Council voted to reject an independent remuneration panel’s recommendation that payments they receive should go up by 10.1%.

But a number of councillors spoke in favour of the increase, including Cllr Thomas Marshall.

The Conservative representative for Armitage with Handsacre told a meeting of the council this week that it was important to remember where the recommendation had come from.

“It must be noted that we have not asked for an increase – we are simply the recipients of a professional, painstakingly prepared analysis of the roles performed by the members of this local authority. “The importance fo the word independent contained within the independent remuneration panel is all the justification we need should anyone doubt whether it’s acceptable to receive the suggested increased remuneration. “I have heard the arguments about cost of living pressures and this being a thoroughly inappropriate time, but there is seldom a right time for anything akin to this, “There will always be detractors – it’s the nature of the beast. However, if we cannot be confident enough to adopt this report because we fear the public reaction then we are seemingly happy to underwrite the notion that we are not worthy of increased allowances, which are currently at a level below most others throughout England.” Cllr Thomas Marshall, Lichfield District Council

Cllr David Salter, Conservative member for Shenstone, said it was crucial residents were aware of the value of their local representatives.

“We must get the message out to our community that we do deserve more – we give a lot of our time freely. “The peer comparison chart [produced by the independent remuneration panel] should also be published. “Let the people know what they’re getting for their money – it’s a lot more than most areas.” Cllr David Salter, Lichfield District Council

“It would send the wrong message”

But other members of the council said now was not the time to push up allowances.

Cllr Richard Cox, Conservative member for Armitage with Handsacre, said:

“It is about my own conscience – and it does not allow me to accept the report as we see it when you know there are people in our communities who are struggling. “It would send the wrong message.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Colin Ball, Labour representative for Curborough, said: