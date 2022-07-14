The hits of Buddy Holly will feature in a show at the Lichfield Garrick later this month.

The city centre theatre will host Buddy Holly and the Cricketers on 30th July.

Featuring West End performers, the show will feature hits such as That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Raining in my Heart and It Doesn’t Matter Anymore.

Producer Simon Fielder , a former actor in the original touring and West End show, said:

“It’s been an incredibly difficult couple of years for us all – so many plans put on hold or dashed completely. “We had hoped to tour more extensively last year, but audience and venue uncertainty made this impossible. “So, we are absolutely delighted to finally get back on the road and on stage and allow people to put life’s problems out of their heads for a couple of hours and enjoy a fabulous party with Buddy and the boys. “Pandemics and other adverse events may have held us back for a while, but rock ’n’ roll will never die.” Simon Fielder

Tickets are £28 and can be booked online.