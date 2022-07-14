The new season of events at a Lichfield arts venue has been unveiled.

The new programme at The Hub at St Mary’s will feature music, dance and exhibitions during the autumn and winter period.

Local favourites Let Me In will bring Once – The Musical to the venue from 26th August to 17th September, while the Lichfield Screendance Festival will see short films and clips can be accessed using QR codes throughout The Hub.

The free Magic of Middle Earth Exhibition will run from 24th August to 11th December.

Other names due to appear include Tom Robinson, The Blackheart Orchestra, The Budapest Cafe Orchestra and Bella Collins.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“What a great autumn and winter we’ve got lined up – by now I’m hoping people are starting to get a feel for what The Hub is all about. “The cost of living crisis means we are working harder than ever to keep ticket prices affordable for everyone, especially families. “As we approach our third year since opening at The Hub, our vision is clearer than ever – to be the cultural heart of a thriving and welcoming city that is open to all.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets and full details of all of the events on offer are available at www.thehubstmarys.co.uk.