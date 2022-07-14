People are being reminded to be on their garden against rogue gardeners and landscapers.

Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards service said the number of reports was rising as the summer approaches.

In a recent case, a crew of workers who fraudulently claimed to be from a legitimate established gardening company and charged an elderly couple £2,000 for work to remove trees, before leaving with £400 when challenged by the homeowners.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Rogue gardeners and landscapers tend to be more active in the summer months and often prey on the vulnerable, particularly the elderly. “It’s really important that people look out for the signs, remain vigilant and keep an eye out for elderly friends, relatives and neighbours. “For example, look out for companies offering cheap prices. This may seem like an attractive offer but they will probably use cheap products, inexperienced staff and do a poor job. “Fixing poor landscaping work can be much more expensive to put right than picking a more expensive company in the first place. Also watch out for people who can start straight away – rarely will you find good workers that can start immediately. “If you are suspicious about an individual, think about calling a friend or relative for a second opinion and ensure they are not permitted entry until you are satisfied that they are genuine. “And, if you’re approached by a cold caller or someone asking for money for work they claim to have carried out, report it to the police on 101.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People can get advice on spotting and avoiding rogue traders from the Citizen’s Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133 or online.