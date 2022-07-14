Proposals have been submitted for the second phase of an industrial development in Lichfield.

Commercial property firm Stoford and logistics real estate company Logicor have submitted plans for the remaining plot of land at Liberty Park in Streethay.

The scheme proposes two options of either a single 283,000 sq ft industrial logistics building or two separate units of 80,000 sq ft and 150,000 sq ft.

Stoford director, Edward Peel, said:

“We are delighted to bring forward proposals for the final phase of Liberty Park having been involved in the site for more than 20 years. “The park is based in the heart of the Midlands, with excellent transport links and has generated significant interest from occupiers. “We are putting forward two options for the development of the remaining land, which reflect current market demand.” Edward Peel, Stoford

The application follows the culmination of a public consultation event for local residents.

Anthony McCluskie, director of asset management at Logicor, said: