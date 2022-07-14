Council chiefs say steps are taking place to remove travellers from land in Lichfield.
The group arrived yesterday evening (13th July) at open space off Roman Way in Boley Park.
Lichfield District Council said it is liaising with an enforcement company to take the necessary steps to serve a section 77 notice to remove the travellers from the site.
Cllr Andy Smith, cabinet member for leisure, said:
“We have taken immediate action to see that these travellers are removed and are seeking a court order.
“Open spaces across the district are a very important amenity and we will continue to ensure that they remain available and safe for use by residents.”Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council
Authority from a Magistrates Court is required and is expected next week.
NEXT WEEK? Pathetic. Much too slow. They should be removed within hours. They illegally occupy land because they know they can get away with doing it for several days at the least. If they were removed within hours they would soon learn to live by the laws which the rest of society does.
What did LDC learn about travellers in the area last year?
Why are the police not moving them on ? Can someone not nip down to Morrisons car park and tap on their window and point them in the direction of a Boley ? I would be amazed if they have not broken any laws ?
Be interesting to know whether the local MP believes the much vaunted new powers of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 are engaged?
If they are not, why the claims made as the Bill went through Parliament.
