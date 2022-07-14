Council chiefs say steps are taking place to remove travellers from land in Lichfield.

The group arrived yesterday evening (13th July) at open space off Roman Way in Boley Park.

Lichfield District Council said it is liaising with an enforcement company to take the necessary steps to serve a section 77 notice to remove the travellers from the site.

Cllr Andy Smith, cabinet member for leisure, said:

“We have taken immediate action to see that these travellers are removed and are seeking a court order. “Open spaces across the district are a very important amenity and we will continue to ensure that they remain available and safe for use by residents.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

Authority from a Magistrates Court is required and is expected next week.