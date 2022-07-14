A street light project in Staffordshire is set to save around £1.5 million a year in energy bills.

Staffordshire County Council’s project will see half of the county’s 94,000 streetlights replaced with new LED lighting which use less electricity than traditional orange streetlights.

The new bulbs will last anywhere between 20 and 25 years opposed to the four years the current ones do.

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council cabinet member for highways and transport said:

“Just as many people are replacing old lights in their homes with LEDs to save energy, we’re doing the same with streetlights up and down the county. “Not only are LEDs more reliable, they use less electricity which is cheaper and better for the environment. They also make colours look more natural, and provide better facial recognition for security and CCTV cameras. “With this projected £1.5 million saving we can help offset current increases in energy prices, as well as having an impact on climate change and improving public lighting across Staffordshire.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

The street light project is expected to take around four years to complete.