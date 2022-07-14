A group of travellers have moved on to public open space in Lichfield.
Caravans and vehicles have parked on land off Roman Way on Boley Park overnight.
It comes after a camp was set up on playing fields at Nether Stowe School earlier this week.
Good news for anyone needing badly done roofing work for cash.
Wish they’d just leave. Last time they were here they left human mess all over the place and rubbish. They don’t clean up after themselves and they take, take. Do us all a favour and move. Here’s hoping that the police act quickly.
The police have been informed and have an ‘incident number’. Now let’s hope they do something…
Call the Army in; drag the caravans off and crush them they won’t come back again. I feel sorry for the local residents having to tolerate these people. I guess only way to stop them is adding bollards around all open spaces.
