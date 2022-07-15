Businesses are being given the chance to go greener with a £10,000 grant.

The Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership (GBSLEP) is offering up the money from its £1.2million Clean Growth programme.

Small and medium enterprises can apply for the funding to invest in energy-saving measures, including the installation of solar panels and LED lighting or the purchase of more efficient manufacturing equipment.

Cllr Ian Courts, GBSLEP’s net zero champion, said:

"These grants will support businesses across our region by making their products, processes and buildings more sustainable. "With many owners facing higher energy costs, these grants will help improve efficiency, lowering costs, and accelerate the route to net zero." To be eligible, businesses must have between five and 249 employees, and be able to provide a minimum of 30% match funding towards the total cost of any measures.

For more information visit www.gbslepgrowthhub.co.uk/sustainability.