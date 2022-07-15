A councillor has welcomed the news that a key route in Burntwood will be added to the highways gritting schedule in future.

Calls were made for Stables Way to be included on regular routes by Staffordshire County Council after residents were forced to grit it themselves to avoid accidents earlier this year.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, welcomed the news it would be gritted in future.

“Because of the volume of traffic that uses this road, the number of feeder roads onto it and the particular incline towards the A5190 Cannock Road, I have long felt that it was an absolute no-brainer that the road should be gritted in winter. “A number of residents had also contacted me with their concerns about safety and the potential for accidents in bad weather. “I am really pleased that the lobbying has finally borne fruit and am grateful to the local highways officers for not letting this slip off their agenda. “Last year there were real problems with black ice here and Cllr Paul Flanagan, who lives on a road off Stables Way, was able to provide photographs of cars and lorries skidding on a very dangerous surface. “Let’s hope that won’t be happening again next winter.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

Burntwood Town Council say they will also be adding extra grit bins to roads around the town which prove problematic for residents in bad weather.